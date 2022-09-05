When Bob Dylan starred in an iconic '70s western









Bob Dylan is primarily known for his pioneering contributions to the craft of songwriting, but for a while, he really wanted to make it as an avant-garde filmmaker. In addition to multiple appearances in various cinematic projects over the years, Dylan tried his hand at making experimental films in the 1970s.

Influenced by various filmmakers such as Alfred Hitchcock and Federico Fellini, Dylan was deeply interested in the cinematic medium and its endless potential. While his first proper directorial effort was the 1972 documentary Eat the Document, the Bob Dylan film that has become a cult classic came a few years later.

Titled Renaldo and Clara, Dylan made a four-hour epic which combined distinct narrative techniques such as documentary styles, dramatic fiction and concert footage. A deeply personal work, it was widely panned by critics when it was first released. Now, fans and scholars see it as a project of historical interest.

In the ’70s, Dylan also starred in a western directed by none other than the legendary Sam Peckinpah. On multiple occasions, Dylan had cited Peckinpah alongside other filmmakers like Andy Warhol as major influences. That’s one reason why he was extremely enthusiastic about working with Peckinpah.

Now regarded as one of the definitive American westerns from that period, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid stars Kris Kristofferson as the iconic Billy the Kid. Dylan makes a memorable cameo as Alias, which involves him murdering a man with his knife. The soundtrack was also composed by Dylan himself, including the beloved song ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’.

Screenwriter Rudy Wurlitzer recalled: “The script was already written when Bob came to see me in my apartment on the Lower East Side of New York. He said that he had always related to Billy the Kid as if he was some kind of reincarnation; it was clear that he was obsessed with the Billy the Kid myth.”

During later interviews, Kristofferson revealed that the production was turbulent because Peckinpah was unhinged. He said: “Sam was drunk, of course. By the end of the day that bottle had taken over. I’ll never forget Bob Dylan turnin’ and lookin’ at me like, ‘What the hell have you gotten me into?'” At one point, Kristofferson had to pry a weapon away from Peckinpah physically. Despite these challenges, the film has survived the test of time.

