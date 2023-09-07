Bob Dylan shares ‘The Man in Me’ live in Budokan, 1978









Legendary musician Bob Dylan has recently released an official recording of ‘The Man in Me’, ahead of the release of The Complete Budokan in Japan on November 15th, 2023, marking the 45th anniversary of his inaugural trip to the country in 1978.

His initial visit spanned from February to March of that year, with an album titled Live in Budokan launching globally later in November 1978. Though the live recordings took place on February 28th and March 1st, 1978, the master tape was only unearthed in 2007.

The recordings are now set to be made public under the The Complete Budokan label after prolonged discussions. This extensive release offers a full 270-minute recording from the two-day performance, featuring 36 previously unreleased tracks out of 58.

The exclusive Japanese edition boasts several nostalgic collectables: tickets from Dylan’s debut Japanese concert, pamphlets, posters, and flyers. Moreover, it includes a rich 60-page colour booklet encapsulating various moments from the tour, including airport arrivals, press conferences, and candid off-stage shots.

The LP-sized box set also contains a Japanese booklet, brimming with over 50,000 characters that detail commentaries, testimonials, and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, along with song lyrics and their translations. Music critic Edna Gundersen, in her essay on ‘The Complete Budokan’, remarked that Dylan’s 1978 Budokan performance, while mildly received at the time, saw renewed admiration over the years due to its innovative arrangements.

Complementing the Complete Budokan, a spin-off, ‘Another Budokan’ is also set to release simultaneously. This 2-LP set encapsulates the songs from the 1978 performances not previously captured in the original ‘Budokan’ album, introducing 11 unreleased tracks and five alternate versions. It marks the second re-release this year centred on the famous venue in Japan, with Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s recent release of Odeon Budokan.

Listen to ‘The Man in Me’ below.