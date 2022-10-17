When the "weird man" Bob Dylan scared children at his grandson's school









In terms of living musicians, there is no one more eminent than Bob Dylan, and even the mere mention of his name has the power to turn a bustling room silent. His artistic endeavours speak for volumes, with his back catalogue a vast collection of intensely cerebral songs ranging from folk to more experimental pieces.

One of the most prolific artists of his generation, the Minnesota native has always led by example. Without him, life as we know it would be very different. It tells of Dylan’s status that he is revered as the voice of a generation, which denotes that his work is just as significant – if not more than – that of The Beatles. Alongside the Liverpool group, Dylan managed to change the formula and purpose of popular music, and because of this, we hear his influence permeating popular culture today.

As is a prerequisite for an artist of such hallowed standing, Dylan has lived a life so storied that it appears incomprehensible to us laypeople. An everpresent onlooker who has helped improve society with his sharp prose, Dylan has also had an impact outside his music. Namely, this was introducing The Beatles to marijuana, which effectively kicked off their significant period that started with 1965’s Rubber Soul and culminated in their final opus, 1970’s Let It Be.

This period led to John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr being hailed as icons so lauded in the contemporary world. It is genuinely astounding to think that this may not have happened without one frivolous day getting stoned in a New York hotel.

An undisputed legend of the game, following the release of his 2020 epic ‘Murder Most Foul’, taken from the album Rough and Rowdy Ways, Dylan showed that he isn’t going anywhere and that his intellect is as sharp as ever. Despite his eminence, this doesn’t mean that everyone adores his artistry, as the musician found out in 2007 when he was dubbed the “weird man” by the children in his grandson’s class.

One source told the New York Post at the time: “The kids have been coming home and telling their parents about the weird man who keeps coming to class to sing scary songs on his guitar”. Detailing further, they explained: “He’s been visiting the school just for fun, but the kids don’t appreciate they are in the presence of a musical legend. They just think of him as the weird guitar guy.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.