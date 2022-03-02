Bob Dylan revealed as founder of new NFT project









It seems that every celebrity is jumping on the NFT trend. From Paris Hilton to Eminem, literally, everyone wants a piece of the somewhat ridiculous trend. NFTs, which stands for non-fungible tokens, are associated with cryptocurrency in order to grant ownership of digital objects that often take the form of images.

Bob Dylan is one of the most recent musicians to get in on the action, founding an entire NFT project called Snowcrash. The project is co-founded by his son Jesse Dylan, as well as Walter De Brouwer and Jeff Rosen. Snowcrash was also formed as a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and UMG.

It isn’t yet entirely clear just how involved Dylan is yet, but his association with the project is already a big public step.

So, what exactly will Snowcrash do? As stated from their website, “Snowcrash empowers artists, cultural icons, content creators, influencers, celebrities and brands to access untapped creative and economic potential of NFTs by harnessing latent value in already-created properties and by designing new digital assets and virtual experiences.”

Their site also claims that Snowcrash serves as “a platform for non-fungible digital goods and social tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain.”

Although the project was originally conceptualized in March and incorporated in May of 2021, operations officially began in November. It’s still in its earliest stages, but it’ll be interesting to see what’s in store for them.

This isn’t the first time that Dylan has made big moves with Sony Music, as Sony acquired Dylan’s entire catalogue of recorded music just last year, in addition to rights to future releases for more than $150 million.

If you’re interested to keep an eye on what Bob Dylan is up to in the space of NFTs, you can take a look at their website.