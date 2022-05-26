Bob Dylan re-records 'Blowin' in the Wind' for Christie's auction









Bob Dylan has recorded his 1963 civil rights anthem ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ for an upcoming Christie’s auction. The new version of the classic song will be available on a one of a kind Iconic Original format disc. It marks the first time in 60 years that Dylan has sat down to record the song, which first appeared on his album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan in 1962.

The item is slated to be put under the hammer in London on July 7th. According to a Pitchfork report, the debut Iconic Original disc will go for something between £600,000 and £1,000,000.

The Iconic Original format was recently unveiled by producer T Bone Burnett. In a press release, the producer said that the project is part of his attempt to “reset the valuation of recorded music”.

Burnett explained that the one-of-a-kind discs are: “lacquer painted onto an aluminium disc, with a spiral etched into it by music. This painting, however, has the additional quality of containing that music, which can be heard by putting a stylus into the spiral and spinning it,” he said.

Burnett has also claimed that the new high-fidelity format represents “the pinnacle of recorded sound. It is archival quality. It is future-proof. It is one of one.” ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ is the first of multiple re-recorded tracks Dylan has made with Burnett’s new format.

Dylan is set to embark on a tour of the West Coast of the United States at the end of May. The outing will take him across North America until June 17th. You can bag your tickets here.