Bob Dylan plays surprise set with The Heartbreakers at Willie Nelson’s 2023 Farm Aid Festival









The iconic musician Bob Dylan made an unexpected appearance at the Farm Aid Festival on Saturday, September 23rd, marking his first return to the annual charity event that he helped to create 38 years ago.

Dylan was joined by The Heartbreakers for a set that spanned three songs, including the first performance of ‘Maggie’s Farm’ in 14 years, along with ‘Positively 4th Street’ and ‘Ballad of a Thin Man’.

Dylan played at the inaugural Farm Aid back in 1985 with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, shortly after the singer performed at Live Aid and commented on the importance of a similar event that would support American farmers.

With an estimated 40% of the population watching on, Dylan said: “I hope that some of the money… maybe they can just take a little bit of it, maybe… one or two million, maybe… and use it, say to pay the mortgages on some of the farms.”

It was enough to inspire Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Willie Nelson to start Farm Aid, with a team of legacy names at the helm, including The Beach Boys, Johnny Cash, Billy Joel, Carole King, and Loretta Lynn.

Despite the event’s organiser Bob Geldof later calling the comments “crass, stupid and nationalistic,” the event became an immediate success, and remains one of the industry’s longest-running concerts for a cause, having raised more than $64 million to support family farmers and a sustainable food system.

Dylan is soon set to embark on a run of North American tour dates, which commences on October 1st in Kansas City.