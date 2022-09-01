Bob Dylan adds new dates to UK tour due to exceptional demand









Due to exceptionally popular demand, Bob Dylan has added a string of additional dates to his forthcoming UK tour. Surely, someone along the line should’ve seen this coming from the get-go.

But hey-ho, it’s great news for those who failed to get tickets the first time out. Now, you can catch the original vagabond in action at three more venues as he takes his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour to the Manchester Apollo, the Oxford New Theatre, and the Bournemouth BIC.

This to the dates already scheduled, including four nights at the London Palladium, the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, the Hull Bonus Arena, and two nights at the Glasgow Armadillo, all of which are sold out. The only venue with a few tickets still available from the first announcement is the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.

This latest leg of his travelling road show began back in December 2021 in Milwaukee and since then the star has played a whopping 74 shows bringing home stellar reviews from fans and critics alike who are delighted that he still has the verve to play shows.

It will be the first time on UK shores in five years in the latest chapter of his Never-Ending Tour. The shows will be phone-free for extra intimacy as the greatest songwriter of all time regales you with his stunning back catalogue in suitably intimate venues.

The tickets for these additionally announced shows are set to go on sale at 10am on Monday, September 5th. Godspeed to you all. Personally, we can’t wait to catch the master.

