Bob Dylan names his "favourite music"









In a brand new interview, Bob Dylan has named some of his favourite genres of all time. Sitting down with The Wall Street Journal, the article comes shortly after the arrival of Dylan’s new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, a meditation on the popular music of the 20th century. The new project also provides insight into the mind of one of the world’s most revered songwriters.

During Dylan’s lengthy conversation, the ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ singer reflected on the technological and cultural innovations that defined his youth in the post-war years of the mid-20th century. Elsewhere, he discussed his experience of lockdown, his approach to songwriting and the dangers of the digital age.

At one point, Dylan revealed: “The style of music I first loved was: sacred music, church music, ensemble singing.” He then went on to note that his favourite music is “a combination of genres. Slow ballads, fast ballads, anything that moves”.

“Western swing, hillbilly, jump blues, country blues, everything. Doo-wop, the Ink Spots, the Mills Brothers, Lowland ballads, Bill Monroe, bluegrass, boogie-woogie,” he continued. “Music historians would say when you mix it all up it is called rock ’n’ roll. I guess that would be my favourite genre.”

Elsewhere, Dylan argued that “very few songs of today will go on to become standards. Who is going to write standards today?” he pondered. “A rap artist? A hip-hop or rock star? A raver, a sampling expert, a pop singer? That’s music for the establishment. It’s easy listening. It just parodies real life, goes through the motions, puts on an act. A standard is on another level. It’s a role model for other songs, one in a thousand.”

