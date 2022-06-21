Watch Bob Dylan and more pay tribute to Brian Wilson on his 80th birthday









Given that yesterday was Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson’s 80th birthday, a whole host of musicians and actors sent their congratulations to the California native for reaching such a significant milestone.

Compiled in a new video entitled Happy 80th Birthday, Brian!, the video is brimming with a host of familiar faces that include Elton John, Carole King, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Joe Walsh, Jeff Bridges, Smokey Robinson, and many more.

The legendary Elton John opens proceedings by saying: “Hi Brian it’s Elton, have a wonderful 80th birthday with Melinda and your family. I’m in Denmark but I send you so much love. You’ve inspired me all my life, to me you’re the only real pop genius in the world, and I love you very much. Have the best day.”

Elsewhere, Graham Nash says: “Hello Brian, it’s Graham. I wanted to take a moment and wish you a very very happy 80th birthday. Do me a favour, please keep writing all your wonderful music, I’ll be listening. Happy birthday.”

Acting icon Jeff Bridges delivers a candid message to The Beach Boys mastermind near the halfway mark: “Happy Birthday Brian. 80 man, can you believe it? It’s going so damn fast, and thank you for all the gifts that you’ve given us over all these years. It’s so wonderful being alive with you man, happy birthday. Yeehaw!”

Wilson’s lifelong friend and Beach Boys bandmate, Al Jardine, was also there to share the love: “Hi Brian, I’m the guy who sings on your left, Al Jardine. Just remember, we’ll always be younger than your cousin Mike. I’ll be catching up with you soon. Happy Birthday.”

The video closes with Bob Dylan singing and playing a folkish version of ‘Happy Birthday’. It’s a somewhat surreal experience watching him take on the birthday classic, complete with his deep baritone, but unsurprisingly he does it with verve, closing out the video perfectly.

Watch Happy 80th Birthday, Brian! below.

