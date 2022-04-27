Bob Dylan is re-recording classic songs from his catalogue









Bob Dylan has teamed up with producer T Bone Burnett to re-record classic songs from his catalogue in high-fidelity audio. Burnett revealed that as a part of his venture into his new high fidelity medium Ionic Originals, the pair have been hard at work in the studio.

A major breakthrough in the reproduction of analogue recording, perhaps the best in the past 70 years, Burnett said of the development, “An Ionic Original is the pinnacle of recorded sound. It is archival quality. It is future-proof. It is one of one. Not only is an Ionic Original the equivalent of a painting, it is a painting. It is lacquer painted onto an aluminum disc, with a spiral etched into it by music. This painting, however, has the additional quality of containing that music, which can be heard by putting a stylus into the spiral and spinning it.”

As for Bob Dylan’s involvement, details remain to be seen. There is no release date for the re-recorded songs as of yet, nor is there a definitive track list regarding the specific songs. Additionally, Dylan recently announced a string of tour dates along the west coast, so it seems the singer-songwriter is keeping as busy as ever.

According to a press release, Burnett’s Ionic Originals medium aims to “reset the valuation of recorded music.” Although it isn’t entirely clear what form it will take yet, the early stages show that this is certainly something to keep an eye on in the subsequent months and years. For any collectors of Dylan memorabilia, this opportunity may prove to intriguing to turn down.

If you want to catch Bob Dylan anytime soon, you can catch him on tour throughout the west coast in May and June of 2022, or take a listen to his back catalogue for now—at least until more news regarding re-recordings becomes available to the public.