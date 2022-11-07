Bob Dylan: ‘Elvis Costello was light years better than his peers’









Bob Dylan is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to the history of contemporary music, and arguably, nobody’s opinion counts for more. He’s been at the forefront of the scene for 60 years and can spot an authentic rockstar when they come along.

In his upcoming book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, Dylan has analysed 66 tracks across history and explained why they have been integral in the advancement of music. One track he selected was ‘Pump It Up’ by Elvis Costello & The Attractions, which he greatly admired and wrote at length about in his new project.

The Times has published an extract from the upcoming book about his opinion on Costello, making for a fascinating read. Dylan’s superlative comments about the Liverpudlian prove he holds him and the Attractions in the highest regard. He wrote: “Elvis Costello and the Attractions were a better band than any of their contemporaries. Light years better. Elvis himself was a unique figure. Horn-rimmed glasses, quirky, pigeon-toed and intense. The only singer-guitarist in the band. You couldn’t say that he didn’t remind you of Buddy Holly. The Buddy stereotype. At least on the surface. Elvis had Harold Lloyd in his DNA as well. At the point of ‘Pump It Up’, he obviously had been listening to Springsteen too much. But he also had a heavy dose of ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’.”

Dylan added: “‘Pump It Up’ is a quasi stop-time tune with powerful rhetoric and, with all this, Elvis exuded nothing but high-level belligerence. He was belligerent in every way. Even down to the look in his eyes. A typical Englishman or Irishman, it didn’t matter how much squalor he was living in; he always appeared in a suit and a tie.”

In his analysis of ‘Pump It Up’, Dylan highlighted how Costello was influenced by his work, and he was correct in making this assumption. The American singer-songwriter has inspired every facet and chapter of Costello’s career, and they even once shared the stage at London’s Brixton Academy in 1995.

In an interview with Pitchfork, Costello explained how Dylan’s ability to evolve is what he admires the most. He explained: “This idea has been sold to us, usually by people with no talent, that music must be about eternal youth.”

He added: “In the popular music legend, somehow, you become feeble over 30. People that say Bob Dylan can’t sing anymore have literally no idea what singing is. By the way, when did he ever sound like Marvin Gaye? He always sounded like Bob Dylan. Lots of different Bob Dylans.”

Listen below to ‘Pump It Up’.