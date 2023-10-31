Bob Dylan debuts cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Dance Me to the End of Love’

Bob Dylan recently debuted a surprise Leonard Cohen cover during his concert in Montreal on October 29th. Performing in Cohen’s hometown, Dylan played ‘Dance Me To The End Of Love’ in dedication to the late musician and poet.

‘Dance Me To The End Of Love’ was previously released on Dylan’s website as part of his ‘Murder Most Foul’ series to celebrate the release of his 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways, paying homage to the artists he mentioned or references in the epic 17-minute long track. However, the performance at his Montreal show marked the live debut of the cover.

As part of his Rough And Rowdy Ways tour, the cover was met with rapturous applause and a standing ovation from the crowd at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts. The song was part of an eclectic setlist as Dylan continues to shun his classic hits on this latest tour in favour of rarities and tracks from his most recent album.

His covers provide an insight into the artists Dylan appreciates, such as Cohen, with whom he shared a clear and strong mutual respect before it blossomed into a friendship.

After meeting at the Newport Folk Festival in 1966, the two would go on to perform together on numerous occasions and speak with admiration about each other. Additionally, Dylan has previously covered Cohen’s songs, including performing ‘Hallelujah’ at two concerts in 1988.

This current tour marks Dylan’s first time in Canada since 2017. The legendary singer-songwriter will continue on the road until November 19th, when the run of dates concludes in Boston.

Listen to Dylan’s cover of ‘Dance Me to the End of Love’ below.