Bob Dylan concert ‘Shadow Kingdom’ to be released on all formats including CD and vinyl









Shadow Kingdom, the monochrome 2021 concert film by Bob Dylan, which was originally only available as a live stream on Veeps, is to be released on CD, vinyl and streaming formats. The new release comes on June 2nd via Columbia/Legacy. As for the movie, it will debut on rental and download platforms on June 6th.

The 13-track project sees an 82-year-old Dylan reinterpret songs from across his extensive oeuvre, backed by a one-time band featuring some familiar faces. These include Big Thief’s guitarist Buck Meek, upright bassist Janie Cowan and accordion player Shahzad Ismaily. The shows were recorded over a week at a Los Angeles soundstage by Har’el. During them, Dylan also played guitar and harmonica.

Shadow Kingdom boasts a number of Bob Dylan rarities. These include ‘What Was It You Wanted’, from 1989’s Oh Mercy, which was played for the first time since 1995, whilst ‘Pledging My Time’ hadn’t seen the light of day since 1999. Other favourites include ‘Tombstone Blues’ and ‘To Be Alone With You’.

Shadow Kingdom tracklist:

‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’

‘Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)’

‘Queen Jane Approximately’

‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’

‘Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues’

‘Tombstone Blues’

‘To Be Alone With You’

‘What Was It You Wanted’

‘Forever Young’

‘Pledging My Time’

‘The Wicked Messenger’

‘Watching the River Flow’

‘It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue’

‘Sierra’s Theme’