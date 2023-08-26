Bob Dylan Center launches annual songwriter fellowship









It’s been announced that the Bob Dylan Center, the Oklahoma-based museum dedicated to the iconic artist, has opened up a new yearly songwriter fellowship with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Two fellowship recipients will receive an annual award of $40,000 and various other opportunities, including mentorship, publicity events, access to the Bob Dylan Archive and studio recording time at Leon Russell’s historic Church Studio in Tulsa. The winners will also have their roundtrip flights paid for.

The review panel for the fellowship consists of famous rapper Nas, songwriters John Mellencamp, Carla Morrison, Patty Griffin and Juliette Armanet, and executives for the Bob Dylan Center and Universal Music Publishing Group.

Steven Jenkins, director of the Bob Dylan Center, said in a statement, “We are grateful to continue our partnership with UMPG—the world’s leading music publisher is already such a great supporter of the BDC.”

Continuing, Jenkins affirmed: “We know that this panel of extraordinary songwriters will select deserving Fellows for our inaugural year.” Applications for the 2024 fellowship are open from now until October 18th. The fellowship itself will run from May 2024 through April 2025. Applications can be made on the official Bob Dylan Center website.

In other Dylan news, the artist announced a North American tour for this year, beginning with two shows in Kansas City on October 1st and 2nd, with subsequent shows at Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati, as well as several cities in Canada.

Earlier in June, Dylan released his 40th studio album, Shadow Kingdom, which boasted a stunning selection of 13 tracks that celebrated Dylan’s own “different republic, liberated republic”.

