Did Bob Dylan write ‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’ about David Bowie?









While Bob Dylan is renowned for crafting profoundly introspective lyrics, he generally avoids employing his music as a platform for airing personal grievances. Nonetheless, in the enigmatic composition ‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’, he takes aim at an unidentified person named Mr. Jones. This has sparked fervent speculation among many, reflecting the enduring intrigue surrounding Dylan’s lyrical mysteries.

‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’ made its inaugural appearance in 1965 as a track on Dylan’s iconic album, Highway 61 Revisited. Following the song’s release, Dylan engaged in a conversation with journalists Nora Ephron and Susan Edmiston, shedding light on its origins. He confirmed that Mr. Jones is indeed a real individual, yet he maintained an enigmatic stance by refraining from disclosing the identity behind the name.

“He’s a real person,” Dylan said. “You know him, but not by that name… I saw him come into the room one night, and he looked like a camel. He proceeded to put his eyes in his pocket. I asked this guy who he was, and he said, ‘That’s Mr. Jones.’ Then I asked this cat, ‘Doesn’t he do anything but put his eyes in his pocket?’ And he told me, ‘He puts his nose on the ground.’ It’s all there, it’s a true story.”

Moreover, in a press conference held at the close of 1965, Dylan whimsically divulged that Jones embodied a “playboy” attitude characterised by his “suspenders”. Meanwhile, in a dialogue with his biographer Robert Shelton, Dylan reiterated that the inspiration behind the song was grounded in reality, yet he still relinquished the task of identification to the audience’s interpretation, stating, “I could tell you who Mr. Jones is in my life, but, like, everybody has got their Mr. Jones.”

Years later, the truth finally emerged from the shadows as Dylan unveiled the genesis of the song – a narrative woven from revenge aimed squarely at Mr. Jones. While the enigmatic identity persisted, Dylan’s revelation cast light upon its essence as a chronicle of redress. Within this revelation, he disclosed that the song was birthed from a man who had committed a transgression against him during a previous English tour.

Before playing the show during a tour of Japan, Dylan told the audience: “This is a song I wrote a while back in response to people who ask me questions all the time. You just get tired of that every once in a while. You just don’t want to answer no more questions.”

He continued: “I figure a person’s life speaks for itself, right? So, every once in a while, you got to do this kind of thing, you got to put somebody in their place… So this is my response to something that happened over in England. I think it was about ’63, ’64. Anyway the song still holds up. Seems to be people around still like that. So I still sing it. It’s called ‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’.”

Speculation about the song being about David Bowie has been rife for years. Besides the obvious, like Bowie’s moniker ‘The Thin White Duke’ and his penchant for the flamboyant attire in question, his real last name is also Jones. However, if it was about Bowie, Dylan would have had to have the singer on his radar in 1965, and Bowie’s modest reputation only within England at that point would have made this difficult.

At the same time, the evidence is there, and it would make sense, but perhaps in the interest of allowing art multiple interpretations, it’s best to leave Mr Jones to mystery.