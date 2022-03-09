Bob Dylan announces new essay collection ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’









We might still be waiting for the Bob Dylan Chronicles part 2, in fact, we’ve been waiting so long it might never come, but in the meantime, the songsmith has clearly been getting busy with his pen in a different avenue.

The legendary folk musician is set to release an anthology of over 60 essays in a new book titled The Philosophy of Modern Song. The collection is set for release via Simon & Schuster on November 8th.

Dylan began work on the book back in 2010 and it documents a labour of love as he delves into the stunning songwriting oeuvres of the likes of Nina Simone and his beloved hero Hank Williams.

“[Dylan] analyses what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal,” the press release reveals. “These essays are written in Dylan’s unique prose.”

Naturally, with Dylan at the helm, the essays are far from straightforward analysis of songs. As the press release continues: “While they are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition.”

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp also stated: “The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time.”

Concluding: “The Philosophy of Modern Song could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”