Bob Dylan announces first UK tour in five years









Bob Dylan has announced his first UK tour in five years as he brings his Rough and Rowdy Ways to the UK for the first time in the latest chapter of his Never-Ending Tour.

This latest leg of his travelling road show began back in December 2021 in Milwaukee and since then the star has played a whopping 74 shows bringing home stellar reviews from fans and critics alike who are delighted that he still has the verve to play shows.

Now, the star is set to play nine shows in London beginning with the first of four London Palladium appearances on October 19th.

Thereafter, the original vagabond makes his way to Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena, before adding dates at the Hull Bonus Arena, the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena and finally finishing up with two nights at the Glasgow Armadillo.

The shows will be phone-free for extra intimacy as the greatest songwriter of all time regales you with his stunning back catalogue in suitably intimate venues.

Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale at 10am this Friday (July 15th). You can find out more by clicking here.

