Bob Dylan and Jack White to release new version of ‘Ball and Biscuit’









Bob Dylan and Jack White are set to finally release their collaborative live version of ‘Ball and Biscuit’ as part of a new White Stripes vinyl collection.

The two esteemed musicians paired up in 2004 in Detroit, Michigan to perform a live version of the song from The White Stripes’ album Elephant.

White has announced that an official recording of this version will be released as part of a new vinyl collection, called The White Stripes – Live In Las Vegas.

According to a joint Instagram post with Third Man Records and Jack White, the new release “captures a blistering 2003 Las Vegas set freshly pressed on 180-gram vinyl at [Third Man Records] in Detroit, in the unmistakable red, white and black colourway we know and love from the Stripes”.

Continuing: “On the flip side, the first-ever performance of the song by Jack and Meg. All of this is accompanied by a patch, a bumper sticker, and art prints by The White Stripes’ frequent collaborator Rob Jones.”

Over the years, White has made no secret of his admiration for Dylan, a person that the former White Stripes lead singer described as “an incredible mentor”.

Remembering the first time he met Dylan, White said: “It was just by accident. I went and saw him play in Detroit and he said to me, ‘We’ve been playing one of your songs lately at sound checks.’ I thought, Wow. I was afraid to ask which one. I didn’t even ask. It was just such an honour to hear that.”

Back in 2012, White explained that he and Dylan previously met up, which surprisingly resulted in some welding: “I’d never done it before, and he’d been doing it for a while, so he kind of gave me the lowdown,” White said, adding that Dylan told him he “could do something about that gate”.

In response, the former White Stripes man said: “That would be pretty cool, I don’t know what kind of discount I’m going to get.”

The The White Stripes – Live In Las Vegas 3xLP set is scheduled to arrive on October 31 via Third Man Records.

