The Bob Dylan album Frank Zappa called “cowboy music”









Frank Zappa always stands out as a gloriously strange step in the tumbling dominos of pop culture. Like Bob Dylan, Zappa was an outsider standing on the outskirts of society purveying its imperfections. In part, this began with Jack Kerouac’s On The Road. Open any modern edition and you’ll find Dylan’s testimony on the sleeve: “It changed my life like it changed everyone else’s.” In turn, Dylan would have the same impact on Zappa.

Zappa was not a man who had many heroes. He was wary of the ways of the world and had the wherewithal to view his peers for what they were rather than celebrating them like idols and sinking into the past of their output. Zappa was all about pioneering the future and he felt hero worship was a hurdle that got in the way of that. In fact, it was Dylan himself who said, “a hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom.” Zappa didn’t think many people were doing that.

However, ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ was another matter. In the song, Dylan crucifies the crux of counterculture’s exposed Achilles heel—and he does it with such disdain that the world would never truly be the same when his cutting intellect, stirring poetry and the brilliance of the soaring melody all mingled into one pop culture opus. Here was an outsider holding a mirror to a crooked societal movement.

Zappa’s appraisal of the track is pretty much that. “When I heard ‘Like a Rolling Stone’,” Zappa told the writer Clinton Heylin, “I wanted to quit the music business.” That is quite a statement considering that when it was released in July 1965 Zappa was yet to release an official studio album and he would go on to unleash 62 of his own.

He continued: “I felt [that] if this wins and it does what it’s supposed to do, I don’t need to do anything else.” Sadly, this iconoclastic rally cry – now rightfully recognised as one of if not the greatest song of all time – somehow only wound up only reaching 41 on the US Billboard end-of-year charts. As Zappa wearily continued, “But it didn’t do anything. It sold but nobody responded to it in the way that they should have.”

So, when you put it to the masses with brutal perfection and the point is still missed, Zappa thought, ‘Why not have fun with it and paint the same picture in an abstract, sideways manner’. Zappa decided if it was a losing battle, then at least he was going to have fun with his spearing of a troubled society. This was a level of individualism he was sworn to stay true to.

However, as for his former hero, he thought that Dylan was found wandering away from his responsibilities. “Highway 61 Revisited was really good,” Zappa said of Dylan’s pointed classic in a 1993 Playboy interview. But he wasn’t as fond of the country-inclined breakup album that followed. “Then we got Blonde on Blonde,” Zappa added, “and it started to sound like cowboy music. You know what I think of cowboy music.”

That is a harsh appraisal of an album that is undoubtedly a worthy classic, but then again, Zappa was a harsh man with his own motives. As the writer and guitarist, Nigey Lennon once said of her friend, “He had an instinctive hatred of almost everything America, especially cowboys.” He found country music to be a stilted commercial appeasement of the people, and as he said, “Art is moving closer to commercialism. And never the twain shall meet.” While Blonde on Blonde doesn’t seem to be either commercial or country, Zappa saw things the way he saw them and that was that.

