BMG acquire The Hollies back catalogue









As the 1960s rock scene was getting underway, the British rock act The Hollies were experiencing some of their first tastes of success. With years gone by since the days of their singles, their songs have recently been picked up by the major label, BMG.

The Hollies were known for their smash hit ‘Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress)’, which has gone on to become a fondly remembered classic of the ’60s, used in various movie soundtracks to depict the era. The early version of the band also had Graham Nash as part of the lineup, who would go on to make music in the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

When talking about acquiring the rights to the songs, BMG President of Repertoire Thomas Scherer opened up about acquiring the group’s catalogue, saying, “The Hollies spearheaded the ‘British Invasion’ of the Sixties, and we are delighted to have secured rights to their golden period in the US, including Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress)”.

Some of the other hits in their back catalogue include the songs ‘He’s Not Heavy, He’s My Brother’ and ‘The Air That I Breathe’. The latter of the two songs became a major court case in the ’90s when Radiohead were sued for their song ‘Creep’, which the label considered too close to ‘The Air That I Breathe’.

BMG has been a powerhouse label in the music world since 2008, acquiring the rights to the back catalogue from record labels such as S-Curve Records and Rise Records. Among the acts that have become a part of BMG’s library include Lenny Kravitz, Kylie Minogue and The Rolling Stones.

The Hollies also expressed enthusiasm about being among their musical company, stating, “BMG’s history as a trusted custodian of some of music’s greatest works assures we know our music and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come”.

The deal also comes as The Hollies set out on their next summer tour to commemorate the 60 years they have been together. While there will be original members Bobby Elliot and Tony Hicks in the lineup, there has been no word on whether older members are set to return.