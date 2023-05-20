Is Blur’s Damon Albarn right about Oasis being guaranteed to reform soon?









With Blur reuniting to release a new album, Damon Albarn has said that he’d “put money on” Oasis following suit and getting back together in the near-future.

With Blur currently embarking on a comeback tour, the frontman told The Sun, “I can guarantee they’re going to reform,” when speaking about Oasis. He added: “In fact, I’ve put money on it.”

Since the Britpop battle that caused a rift between Albarn and the Gallagher brothers, the Blur man has patched things up with the pair and he’s hoping that they can do the same. “They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile.”

Albarn even conceded that in the long-run, Oasis may well have won that battle. “The only funny thing is,” he said, “that our two nights at Wembley will be dwarfed by their seven!” Albarn’s claim adds further fuel to the fire caused by Noel’s recent “call me” comment directed at Liam, and Liam’s own admission that an Oasis reunion was going to “happen very soon”.

Why might an Oasis reunion happen?

Speculation is rife that the band will get back together with – for a slew of quite boring industry reasons relating to contracts – 2024 being touted as the date. With Noel recently hinting to Liam that if he is serious about a reunion, then he should ring him seeming to add fuel to this fire; it is possible that we will see a reunion 15 years on from the split. A

Aside from this chatter, which many fans will point we’ve heard many times before, currently, Noel is considering selling the rights to his Oasis catalogue. “Well, I get mine [the rights to his catalogue] back, all of it, in 2025, because I’ve been knocking years off the deal as opposed to taking money advances,” Noel told Apple Music. When he fully owns them in 2025, he is considering selling the rights to a licensing company.

With this motion coming to the fore contractually in 2024, it would make an Oasis reunion optimally profitable for Noel for a period. So, if he can bury the hatchet, then that would be the time to go ahead with it. And with a divorce to pay for (his ex wife also famously didn’t get on with Liam), maybe Noel will answer Liam’s call.