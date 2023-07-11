Blur’s Damon Albarn claims “David Bowie lives on through me”









Ahead of the release of Blur’s new album The Ballad Of Darren, singer Damon Albarn has discussed the impact of David Bowie on his artistry and claimed “part of” the late musician “lives on through me”.

Blur, who played two headline shows at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month, are set to release their first LP in eight years on July 21st. In the run-up to the release, Albarn was asked about his love of Bowie and the subconscious influence the late singer has on his work, even though he no longer regularly listens to ‘The Starman’.

“That’s good, even if it really wasn’t a conscious choice. Let’s just say that’s how the songs come to me now, they have this shade… Bowie, I haven’t listened to him in years. I don’t need it anymore, I know it by heart. In a way, I’m David Bowie since he’s gone… [Laughs.] Careful, I don’t mean that in an arrogant, presumptuous way,” the Blur singer told French publication Marianne.

“But that’s how it is, I tell you very honestly: I sometimes think that a part of David Bowie lives on through me. In any case that I extend his work, that I add my own melodies, my sensitivity… And I also owe him a lot in terms of vocal presence, scansion, theatrical inspiration in the way of singing,” he continued.

Albarn also discussed their relationship and the failed collaborative album which Bowie wanted to create along with Ray Davies of The Kinks. He explained: “Bowie is someone who went to art school, and later, I followed the same path, with the same teachings, and that’s why our ways of singing are often similar… Him and I got along very well. We even planned to make a record together in the late 1990s. David’s idea was to get three of us together, the two of us and Ray Davies, from the Kinks. Too bad, right?”

While Bowie is one of Albarn’s childhood favourites, he recently revealed the new artists who he currently admires. “I like bands that are smart,” the frontman said about the kind of act he tries to search out. He continued: “Bands like Yard Act or Wu-Lu,” he continued.

Meanwhile, guitarist Graham Coxon told the Spanish magazine Mondo Sonoro: “I like the Jockstrap album.”

Listen to Blur’s new single ‘St. Charles Square’ below.