Blur’s Dave Rowntree provides injury update ahead of Wembley Stadium shows









Dave Rowntree, the drummer of Blur, has given an update on his injury that has forced the Britpop band to cancel their scheduled date at the Beauregard festival in France.

Rowntree has taken to Twitter to write, “I am truly sorry to all the fans who are disappointed that we’re not playing Beauregard Festival. I’m resting ‘til Friday on doctors’ orders to give my knee injury a chance to settle down.”

He continued, “I’ve always loved France, and lived there for a couple of years in my teens, so I’m even more upset that a French show was cancelled. But to be honest, whatever gig was next would have gone.”

The drummer signed off, “To everyone going to Beauregard, I really hope to see you again soon. Lots of love, Dave xx.”

Beauregard Festival organisers first announced the Blur cancellation yesterday (Monday, July 3rd), writing online, “The bad news has just fallen: Blur will not be able to perform their concert in Beauregard. Dave Rowntree, the drummer, was injured this weekend and must rest for future shows.”

Blur is set to play two headline shows at Wembley Stadium in London this weekend on July 8th and 9th (Saturday and Sunday). It remains to be seen whether the France show was cancelled in order for Rowntree to be able to play the London dates.

Check out Rowntree’s update tweet below.

See more Beauregard xx pic.twitter.com/v9sw4kuWxU — Dave Rowntree (@DaveRowntree) July 4, 2023