Blossoms share video for new version of ‘Everything About You’









Blossoms have shared the video for an updated version of ‘Everything About You’ from their forthcoming film Ribbon Around the Bomb.

The film is set to premiere later today at the Stockport Plaza Theatre in the pop band’s hometown and if this sneak preview is anything to go by then the music may well have been tweaked to match it.

Directed by Edwin Burdis, the musical film forms the visual accompaniment to the band’s fourth album of the same name. Known for his work with Arctic Monkeys on Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino, the project sees Burdis bring his grand scale to the fore once more.

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden explained: “We created a script for this film so that we could rip it up.” Adding, “It was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Blossoms and such diversely talented practitioners and performers on this project.”

He enthused: “The Stockport Plaza was a joy to work in and it very much became an unexpected central character of the piece. Whilst a lot of time and care went into crafting the script, the cast and crew had full permission to improvise, which really allowed creativity to flow.”

You can check out the video below.

