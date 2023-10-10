Blossoms share new Rupi Kaur inspired single ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’









Blossoms have shared their new single, ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’, a song inspired by the poetry book Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur.

‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’ was inspired by and named after Kaur’s poem of the same name from the 2014 poetry book, which sold more than three million copies, catapulting her to significant fame at the time.

The new single marks the first new music Blossoms have released since their 2022 LP Ribbon Around The Bomb and features Manchester singer Findlay with producer James Skelly.

“We initially kicked the song around as a band in a way that we did when we first started – all in the round together at our rehearsal room,” explained Blossoms’ frontman, Tom Ogden.

Adding: “It’s something we’ve not really been able to do for a long time but it felt so natural and euphoric for the five of us! Some of the song’s DNA lies within the local Manchester bands we grew up listening to from our parents’ record collections, bands like New Order and James.”

Earlier this year, the band experienced an uproar of praise following their Glastonbury performance together with Rick Astley with an exclusively The Smiths covers set.

At the time, Astley compared the band to the Morrissey-fronted assemble, stating: “The Smiths were everything. They just did something that was completely different, and it turned me on in a major way.”

He added: “And what is amazing is that Blossoms do exactly the same and they weren’t even born. That just goes to show The Smiths could have passed on but their music would still be here. Blossoms are great. They’re a really, really, really good live band.”