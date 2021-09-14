Watch Blossoms and Rick Astley team up to cover The Smiths







Blossoms surprised fans in London last night (September 13) by inviting none other than Rick Astley on stage to smash through a handful of Smiths covers.

The Stockport quintet is currently embarking on a UK headline tour, and last night was the first of three dates at London’s iconic O2 Kentish Town Forum. This comes during a very busy time for the band who recently stepped in last minute to replace American rapper Machine Gun Kelly for their brilliant main stage performance at Reading and Leeds 2021.

During the triumphant set last night, the band aired new single ‘Care For’ and played songs from throughout their career, however, the majority came from the band’s third album, 2020’s Foolish Loving Spaces. Undoubtedly though, the highlight of the night came when Rick Astley appeared on stage.

Frontman Tom Ogden told the crowd: “Since it’s London we thought why not do something special? So we’re going to do some songs by one of our favourite bands with a friend of ours. Welcome our friend Rick Astley.”

Ogden continued: “Do you want to tell them what band it is, Richard?” To which he replied: “The Smiths.” This surprise revelation was of course greeted with a thunderous round of applause.

The band and Astley performed the Smiths 1987 earworm ‘Panic’ and their most well-known track, ‘This Charming Man’. Later, Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden played the acoustic part of the Astley classic, ‘Never Leave You’.

Blossoms tour continues tonight (September 14) with their second instalment of the three and concludes Wednesday (September 15). They will then perform at Newcastle’s This Is Tomorrow Festival and at Manchester’s AO Arena. The biggest show of the tour will come on September 25 when they support Courteeners with Johnny Marr at Old Trafford. More headline shows in Europe and the UK are also set to follow in 2022.

Watch a snippet from the set, below.

Rick Astley singing ‘This Charming Man’ with Blossoms tonight at the London Forum. 🕺



pic.twitter.com/Haj8lwwliv — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) September 13, 2021

