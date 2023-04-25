Bloody battle scene in Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ revealed at CinemaCon









At the presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday, April 24th, Sony film boss Tom Rothman unveiled the first footage from Ridley Scott’s Apple Original Films production Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular French military leader.

When Rothman showed the footage, he said that the movie would have a “robust theatrical window and a full-throttle marketing campaign before moving to Apple TV,” adding, “We trust you will all give maximum support to this film,” urging audience members to watch the film in the cinema rather than solely waiting for it to arrive at home.

The footage shown was of a scene on a snow-covered battlefield that sees Napoleon lead his enemies onto a frozen lake. He then commands his own soldiers to rain down cannon fire onto the enemy troops, and we see them fall into the freezing water amidst blood and general carnage.

Napoleon is said to be an “original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.”

Alongside Phoenix, the main cast is completed by Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Matthew Needham and Ludivine Sagnier.