Blondie tour rescheduled with special guest Johnny Marr









Blondie have announced their 10 date UK tour is to be postponed until April – May 2022, however, the disappointment of that delay has been well and truly cushioned by the announcement that Johnny Marr will now be joining them as a special guest.

The tour is set to be their first UK jaunt in 5 years. Garbage were originally earmarked to travel with the band but scheduling conflicts left them looking for a replacement. Fortunately, for Blondie members and their fans, collaborator Johnny Marr was free and waiting in the wings to lend his seismic talents to the show.

Debbie Harry has commented: “Having collaborated with Johnny on Blondie’s last album, Pollinator, and with plans for a new collaboration on our next album, we are looking forward to a long-overdue return to the UK, and even better, to sharing the stage with the inspirational musical influence that is Johnny Marr.”

With drummer Clem Burke adding: “It is a disappointment to have to postpone our UK tour until April 2022. We will now be joined by our special guest & friend Johnny Marr. We’re happy to continue our relationship with Johnny that began with his contribution to our last album Pollinator. Looking forward to seeing all our UK fans in the Spring.”



Johnny Marr himself also shares in the enthusiasm, remarking: “I’m delighted to be going out with Blondie, to hear those classic songs every night, and be in the presence of twenty-first-century heroes.”



Blondie’s 2022 UK Tour begins in Glasgow on 22 April and dates include The O2 in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Hull, Nottingham, Brighton, Cardiff and Leeds.



Back in 2017, Marr co-wrote and featured on Pollinator’s ‘My Monster’, marking the latest collaboration between the old friends, and setting up a joint style of rhythmic transcendence and upbeat tunes.



As the press release for the tour reads: “The Blondie live show is still an experience in itself, with the classic hits like ‘Heart Of Glass’, ‘Atomic’, ‘Tide Is High’, ‘Maria’, ‘Sunday Girl’, ‘Rapture’ and ‘Call Me’ naturally blending with their last studio album Pollinator – offering a treasure trove of newly adored songs including singles ‘Too Much’, ‘Long Time’ and ‘Fun.’”



You can check out the tour dates below and find links to check out ticket availability for what promises to be a scintillating evening of stars who defined punk and its aftermath.



Tickets: blondie.net | aegpresents.co.uk/blondie | axs.com | ticketmaster.co.uk General on sale now



Blondie 2022 UK Tour:



April 2022

Fri 22 The SSE Hydro Glasgow

Sat 24 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Tues 26 The O2 Arena London

Thurs 28 The Brighton Centre

Fri 29 Bonus Arena Hull



May 2022

Sun 1 AO Arena Manchester

M 2 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 4 First Direct Arena Leeds

Thurs 5 Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sat 7 Birmingham Utilitia Arena

