Bleached share new song 'Flip It'









Bleached - 'Flip It'

American indie punks Bleached, the Los Angeles band fronted by sisters Jessica and Jennifer Clavin, have dropped their first new music in two years with the brand new single ‘Flip It’.

A righteous blast of snotty pop punk and scuzzy indie rock, ‘Flip It’ channels everything from Valley Girl ditziness to the sun and surf of California beaches, no matter how fake L.A. might be. The track could have fit right at home on the Clueless soundtrack, but it’s not really a throwback track either. It’s the kind of song that makes you miss the warmer days of summer now that fall is coming in.

“I was thinking of the way I speak to myself and I never realized how hard I could be on myself,” Jessica Clavin said about the new song in a press release. “I’m becoming way more aware of my inner voice… When I’m going through a day and I’m just feeling extra challenged, I now think about flipping it.”

The Clavins originally made their name in the California indie scene with their band Mika Miko. When that group split up around the turn of the 2010s, the Clavins stuck together to form Bleached. The band has three awesome albums just waiting to be listened to, including their most recent LP, 2019’s Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?

There’s something intoxicating about the positivity that radiates out of ‘Flip It’. It’s not self-satisfying or eye-rolling the way most motivational songs are. It’s more like when you have to tell yourself not to be an idiot and just get over something. What better way to hammer that message home than with chunky power chords and awesomely head-banging drums? Hopefully, this means a new album is on the way, but anything new from Bleached is welcome at this point.

Check out the audio for ‘Flip It’ down below