Blaenavon announce breakup as singer Ben Gregory reveals solo plans









Although it comes as little surprise given their extended radio silence, the indie rock band Blaenavon have announced their breakup. The trio – comprised of singer Ben Gregory, bassist Frank Wright, and drummer Harris McMillan – had formed in the early 2010s in Hampshire and signed with Transgressive whilst they were still students. Their debut album, That’s Your Lot, arrived in 2017.

However, a relentless touring schedule and the pressures of being a young band in a challenging creative landscape appeared to be too much to bear for the indie outfit. Although a sophomore effort arrived in 2019 by the name of Everything That Makes You Happy, tours largely dried up, as did any further releases.

Gregory wrote in a social media statement announcing the official split of the band: “Hi guys, this news has been coming for a long time, but I want it to be a nice thing and not a sad thing. We three aren’t making music as (world famous rockband) ‘Blaenavon’ anymore. The band was the best thing ever, and I will cherish the absurd memories, but we’ve all got cool new stuff to do.”

He went on to share the new projects that the band have gone on to create, including his own debut solo album: “If you want to keep up with the boysies Harris and Frank, steer yourself to Organ Morgan Band for some healthy modern folk-pop. I am very pleased to tell you that my debut solo album is finished and will be formally announced here soon.”

Gregory signed off: “I’ll be taking over this social as my own because I’m cheeky like that and want you all to hear what I’ve been working on. It’s very good. The music industry is a sickening stain on the underbelly of the arts, and, with that said, I can’t be to get back to the grind.”

