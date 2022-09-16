Blade Runner 2099: Ridley Scott produced TV sequel in the works









Amazon Studios has confirmed that a Blade Runner television series has been greenlit. The Ridley Scott-produced show will act as a sequel to both the original 1982 film and Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 film Blade Runner 2049.

Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios called Blade Runner “one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time.”

He also said: “We are honoured to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes and spirit of its film predecessors.”

Silka Luisa, who has previously worked as a showrunner for Shining Girls on Apple TV+, as well as Halo, has apparently developed a “provocative storyline” for the show, according to Alcon Entertainment.

Alcon Entertainment founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson explained, “we recognise that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

Although an animated Blade Runner show, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, was released in the US last year, it received mixed reviews. Amazon have much higher hopes for Blade Runner 2099, which will be live action.