Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi discusses turning down Power Trip gig









In a recent revelation that has set the rock world abuzz, Tony Iommi, guitarist of Black Sabbath, has announced that the band turned down an offer to play a reunion set at the inaugural Power Trip festival. Scheduled for October 6-8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the festival promises a star-studded lineup of rock and metal bands, including Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, and Tool.

Iommi shared that the invitation was declined due to uncertainties about the health of the original lineup members, particularly Ozzy Osbourne. In a surprising twist, Osbourne ended up being booked for the gig on his own, a move that Iommi wasn’t expecting.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation, Iommi said: “He’s really been fighting it; he really wants to get out there. But in my mind, it’s very difficult to sort of say yes.” The iconic Sabbath guitarist expressed his concern for his fellow band members, saying he had to think about whether Osbourne would be alright to do a show and whether the rest of the band was comfortable with it.

Despite his initial reservations, Iommi expressed hope that Osbourne would be able to perform and that it would be a great experience. “He’s really trying to pull to get himself back. He’s had to go through such a lot of hard stuff lately,” Iommi revealed.

Still, he’s not entirely opposed to the idea of a one-off reunion with the original lineup, a suggestion that had been proposed for the Power Trip performance. This comment comes after recent remarks from bassist Geezer Butler which seemed to rule out any such reunion.

Iommi emphasised the importance of delivering a good performance if they were to reunite. “If you’re gonna do anything, it’s gotta be good or not bother,” he said. On a personal note, Iommi, who was diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in 2012, gave an update on his health, stating that while he has been “up and down,” he is doing well overall.

Regular checks and staying active have helped keep him in good shape, and he intends to make occasional live appearances in the future. “I will be going out, I suppose, doing something along the line,” he said. Iommi’s statement has further sparked interest in the Power Trip festival. While fans may be disappointed by the lack of a Black Sabbath reunion, they still have the bizarre yet intriguing upcoming Black Sabbath ballet to look forward to, which is slated for a September opening.