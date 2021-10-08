Black Sabbath's Bill Ward discusses his wish for a new album









Bill Ward, the founding drummer of heavy metal icons Black Sabbath, has excited fans by expressing his interest in making another record with the band.

In a recent interview with Metro, Ward spoke of his ambition to make another record with Sabbath, who officially retired in 2017. The element of the feature that has truly got fans excited, though, is primarily his claim that he’s already pitched his plans to their management.

The 73-year-old said: “My biggest contention has been ‘let’s make another album’. Nothing live necessarily, because I’m looking at what I can realistically do.”

He continued: “The way I play the drums, it’s becoming tougher as I get older. I haven’t spoken to the guys about it, but I have talked to a couple of people in management about the possibility of making a recording. Which I can do safely, even with Covid around. I can lay tracks at my studio in Los Angeles. I’m very open-minded about doing something like that.”

Per the piece in Metro, other Sabbath founding members, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, have also recently revealed their longing for a reunion. Additionally, the publication also mentioned the 2022 Commonwealth Games would be hosted in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, which could be the perfect place for a reunion.

Interestingly, Ward left Black Sabbath in 2012, but he’s been stoking the rumour mill of a reunion since March this year.

“I’m not done with the Black Sabbath legacy,” Ward told SiriusXM in March. “I haven’t been done. I was made done, but I’m not done. So, the others might be done, but I’m not.

It seems as if Sabbath have unfinished business. In 2019, Osbourne told Kerrang! that: “I didn’t like the fact that Bill Ward wasn’t there, for a start.”

He explained: “People put that down to me, but it wasn’t me, honestly. We didn’t have the fucking time to hang around, we had to get going, but I’m sorry it didn’t work out with Bill.”

This is sure to be a developing story so keep your eyes peeled.

Listen to Black Sabbath’s classic hit, ‘Paranoid’ below.

