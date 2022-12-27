Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler has contracted pneumonia









Black Sabbath bassist and primary lyricist Geezer Butler, real name Terence Michael Joseph Butler, has contracted pneumonia. On Christmas Eve, the 74-year-old musician’s wife, Gloria, shared a photo of her husband sitting in an examination room.

She captioned the images, “After day 1 at Dr with my husband & was told he was negative for flu, Covid, strep & tonsillitis; I said…well, he’s positive for being a pain in my arse. Day 2 at Dr, he was told he has pneumonia. Although, still positive for being a pain; I now feel guilty for thinking that”.

Butler married Gloria after his divorce from his first wife in 1980. Between 2006-2010, she managed Butler’s band, Heaven & Hell, which included other Black Sabbath members such as Tony Iommi and Bill Ward.

Black Sabbath, formed in 1968, went through several name changes before Butler chose their current moniker, inspired by a horror film of the same name. Since their formation, the Birmingham band have sold over 70 million records, making them one of the most successful heavy metal bands of all time.

The rockers announced their disbandment in 2017, although earlier this year, Ozzy Osbourne and Iommi made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Butler did not join the reunion, and it was later revealed that he was recovering from Covid-19 during their performance.

