Black Pumas announce second album, ‘Chronicles of a Diamond’









American duo Black Pumas have announced their long-awaited second album, Chronicles of a Diamond. To accompany the news, the band have shared the record’s lead single, ‘More Than a Love Song’.

The album is set for release on October 27th via ATO Records. It follows their self-titled debut album, released in 2019, which earned them widespread praise, including multiple Grammy nominations.

The new record has been predominantly produced by band member Adrian Quesada, with additional help from John Congleton and the other half of Black Pumas, Eric Burton.

In a press release, Burton explained the inspiration behind the new single. “‘More Than a Love Song’ is a message I borrowed from my Uncle Steve. As a songwriter and caregiver, he’d listen to me write songs from afar and if I were lucky he’d have a pointer or two for me. ‘Life is more than a love song.'”

Additionally, the band recently revealed in an interview with NME that Chronicles of a Diamond “feels more like a second debut”.

Burton added: “Being that it’s the dreaded sophomore album it was really heavy, I’m not gonna lie. It was also a fun process and very cathartic as well.”

Black Pumas formed in 2018 after Quesada, a Grammy-nominated musician and member of the Latin funk group Grupo Fantasma, wanted to collaborate on a new project. After connecting with Burton, the two began making their unique brand of psychedelic soul.

Listen to the new song below.