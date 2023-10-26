Black Pumas – ‘Chronicles of a Diamond’ album review: an explosive return from the masters of musical tapestry









Black Pumas - 'Chronicles of a Diamond' 4.5

Building on the strength of their powerful debut, Black Pumas confronted a seemingly impossible endeavour as they set out to create their sophomore album, Chronicles of a Diamond. Firstly, they outlined specific objectives for the album, aiming to release a record that solidified their rightful place in the music scene. Secondly, the whole thing felt more like a metamorphosis, particularly for frontman Eric Burton, who reached every corner of his artistic capabilities to deliver something truly magic.

In the most refreshing way, Burton, along with guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada, elegantly sidestepped the pressures and prioritised their creative vision over duplicating their debut, leading to a release brimming with vibrant experimentation and exceptional musicianship. Chronicles of a Diamond exhibits a newfound diversity not present in the duo’s previous work, proving that every risk taken has paid off immensely.

Similar to Black Pumas’ debut, Chronicles of a Diamond masterfully encapsulates the electric synergy shared between Burton and Quesada. The album unfolds as a radiant tapestry of musical genres, effortlessly blending soul and symphonic pop into heavenly hybrids, embarking on mind-bending journeys through jazz-funk and psychedelia, and delivering love songs that seem to descend from somewhere outside of reality.

The opening track, ‘More Than a Love Song’, serves as an immediate testament to the newfound creative liberty harnessed by Black Pumas during the album’s creation. This track builds momentum with its lively beats, buoyant strings, and vibrant guitar riffs. It then seamlessly transforms into a moment of unadulterated jubilation, driven by the inclusion of gospel harmonies and an entrancing spoken word section performed by Burton.

‘Ice Cream (Pay Phone)’ delivers a love song imbued with a fuzzed-out texture and embellished with Burton’s soulful falsetto. This track, originally penned by Burton several years ago, received further refinement through a spontaneous late-night session with bassist and keyboardist Josh Blue. According to Quesada, the song was “so radically different from anything we’d done before”, which is often one of the riskiest things you can do as an artist — but for Black Pumas, it was lightning in a bottle.

In tracks such as ‘Mrs. Postman’, Black Pumas confidently assert their role as a driving influence in pushing the boundaries of soul music. Throughout the album, there’s a growing sense of excellence at play, along with a delectable array of variations that warrants repeated listens. ‘Angel’, for instance, presents a captivating slow-burning composition. It is enriched with magnificent guitar arrangements, evocative mellotron melodies, and soulful lyrics, which were crafted by Burton over a decade ago.

To conclude Chronicles of a Diamond, Black Pumas present a wonderfully unconventional track that originated during sound checks and was primarily recorded during an impromptu session at a studio in Amsterdam. ‘Rock and Roll’ is the perfect closer to the Chronicles of a Diamond daydream, with ethereal pianos leading into a separate sonic journey that speaks to the blues lover in all of us.

Black Pumas’ power lies in their explosive nature. You can discern the profound narratives woven within the duo’s artistry and musical excellence in tracks like ‘Sauvignon’, ‘Tomorrow’, and ‘Gemini Sun’. In the current music scene, navigating the journey to uncover new talented artists can be challenging. However, Black Pumas’ music is undeniably exceptional, serving as a powerful reminder that true innovation can break through conventional barriers unexpectedly and once it does, it’s here to stay.