Black Midi to play one-off show covering The Beatles









Black Midi have announced a one-off festival appearance in which they'll be covering a variety of classics by The Beatles. The performance will come at the Netherlands' experimental festival Le Guess Who? in Utrecht on Friday, November 10th.

Black Midi explained on social media that former Standing On The Corner member Slauson Malone 1, one of this year’s curators, has asked them “to play a set of Beatles tunes” at the festival.

The listing on the Le Guess Who? website reads: “When listening to Britain’s cacophonous Black Midi, not many would be reminded of the world’s most agreeable band of all time. In fact, apart from sharing a homeland, the two groups seem to have little in common.”

The post explains: “Thankfully, Le Guess Who? curator Slauson Malone 1 has enough imagination to disagree. Looking closely, one can see why. Beneath Geordie Greep, Cameron Picton, and Morgan Simpson’s tempestuous math rock lies a precious pop sensibility not too dissimilar from what can be heard on Lennon–McCartney records.”

Continuing: “Thus, a never-before-seen performance comes to life – as well as the chance to rediscover both bands.”

Black Midi released their third studio album, Hellfire, in July 2022. Read our four-star review here.

