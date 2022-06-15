Black Midi share new song 'Eat Men Eat'









Black Midi - 'Eat Men Eat' 7.1

British experimental rockers Black Midi have dropped the second preview of their upcoming LP Hellfire with the bonkers new single ‘Eat Men Eat’.

Less hectic but equally as creative as Hellfire‘s first preview single ‘Welcome to Hell’, ‘Eat Men Eat’ cycles through nightmarish choruses, mind-bending jazz chord changes, and surprisingly mellow bridges with whiplash-inducing speed. The track also finds the band establishing an extended universe within their discography, bringing back the “Red River Mining Company” that had previously appeared in the song ‘Diamond Stuff’.

Let bassist Cameron Picton guide you through the detailed story behind the new track: “The story starts in the desert with two men engaged in a desperate search for missing friends,” Picton begins. “Their quest leads them to a strange mining facility which, despite a dearth of natural resources in the area, opens its doors for even stranger hosts to welcome them.”

“That evening, with zero sign of their friends, a massive feast is laid on by the mine’s cantankerous Captain, who performs a long speech encouraging all to indulge as this is to be the workers’ last night before returning to their families. With good reason for suspicion, the protagonists feign gluttony and consume as little as humanly possible. Unfortunately, as they later find, even that’s not quite enough. Night falls, they hide and as the workers fall comatose the wardens, overseen by the Captain, make preparations to pump their poisoned stomachs. It turns out the purpose of the mine is to procure an excess of human stomach acid used in the production of a bastardized blood-red wine, sold and loved in the region.”

Continuing, he explains: “After the wider conspiracy is revealed and upon realizing their friends must be long gone, the partners decide they must destroy the facility. A spanner plugs the works, however, as one of the men experiences mild effects of the poison and the production of acid in his stomach goes into overdrive. As his chest literally bubbles he says what may be his final goodbyes to his partner and the other man is left to do the heavy lifting alone.”

“He succeeds and as they flee, arm in arm, the demon Captain erupts from the burning embers and curses the two men to the hell of crippling acid reflux for the rest of their days,” Picton concludes. “They see no reason to worry though, as they’re sure to return home hailed as heroes.”

I don’t know about all of that, but I do know that Black Midi are getting increasingly immersive and ambitious, which is terribly exciting to see. Speaking of excitement, Black Midi’s unique brand of volatile jazz is best experienced live, and the band recently announced a series of additional tour dates across Britain, continental Europe, and Mexico for the end of 2022. You can check out those new dates down below.

Check out the video for ‘Eat Men Eat’ down below. Hellfire is set for a July 15th release.

New Black Midi 2022 tour dates:

Fri. Oct. 28th – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Sat. Oct. 29th – Newcastle, UK @ NXTue.

Nov. 1st – Antwerp, BE @ TrixWed.

Nov. 2nd – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

Thu. Nov. 3rd – Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare

Mon. Nov. 7th – Copenhagen, DK @ VegaWed.

Nov. 9th – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliThu.

Nov. 10th – Rotterdam, NL @ Maasssilo

Mon. Nov. 14th – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

Wed. Nov. 16th – Bristol, UK @ SWX

Sat. Nov. 19th – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival