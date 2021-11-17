Black Midi announce live album and new release performance clips









British heroes, Black Midi, have announced details of a unique live album, and to accompany the announcement, they have also shared videos of the band playing a handful of tracks from their acclaimed album, Cavalcade.

Entitled Live-Cade, the new five-track album is comprised of live recordings of the band at Soup Studios in London. The limited-edition 12″ vinyl will be released this Friday (November 19) through Rough Trade Records. You can pre-order here.

To precede the vinyl release, the band have released the footage of new renditions of the Cavalcade tracks. Strangely, they’ve only dropped four videos, of ‘John Hell’, ‘Marlene Dietrich’, ‘Despair’ and ‘Chondromalacia Patella’.

The experimental masters are currently in the middle of a UK tour. They’re yet to play three shows at Leeds’ historic Brudenell Social Club before dates in Brighton and Portsmouth close the tour.

Earlier this year, Black Midi made headlines when they announced that support for their shows would be an open mic competition, with the audience choosing the winner, who would earn £100 for their efforts.

Black Midi released Cavalcade to widespread acclaim back in May. Frontman Geordie Greep said: “It’s easy to get wrapped up in the improvisation myth of divine intervention, that if a song doesn’t happen in the room naturally without it being guided by someone specifically when we’re all just feeling the vibe, then it’s not proper and it’s not pure”

He explained: “That’s kind of a dangerous thing because you end up never trying something different, or you just abandon an idea if it doesn’t work at first because you’re always waiting for that thing to arrive perfect.”

Watch the Soup Studios version of ‘John Hell’ and see all relevant information, below.

Live-Cade tracklisting:

1. ‘Crazy John L’

2. ‘Chondromalacia Patella’

3. ‘Marlene Dietrich’

4. ‘Despair’

5. ‘Slow’

Black Midi remaining tour dates:

November 2021:

17 – Newcastle, Wylarm Brewery

21 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

22 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

23 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

24 – Brighton, CHALK Live

25 – Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal