Black Honey announce new album 'A Fistful of Peaches' and drop new single 'Heavy'

British indie rockers Black Honey have returned to announce their third studio album, A Fistful of Peaches. Coming just two years after their previous LP Written & Directed, A Fistful of Peaches promises to show a more “honest and vulnerable” side of the band, according to singer Izzy Phillips.

“If the vibe of Written & Directed was creating this whole Tarantino world and this safe space of me almost refusing help and saying I was fine, then with this album, it’s the opposite,” Phillips explains to DIY. “Lockdown had happened; I’d had two years of not writing anything and feeling like my entire purpose had gone down the drain; I’d been in intense therapy, which was exhausting, and what came out was just me regurgitating things from my entire life and building my brain cells back to how they should be.”

“I’ve had to be more honest and vulnerable with myself,” Phillips adds, “but I feel like I’d be disservicing anyone who spends their time and passion and energy into this project to not fucking unveil it all.”

To celebrate the announcement, Black Honey has dropped the first preview single of the new LP, ‘Heavy’. A dense blast of power chords, spacey synths, and even some orchestral touches, ‘Heavy’ is about as massive and world-conquering as Black Honey has ever been. It’s not quite majestic to fully take off, but ‘Heavy’ does condense some of the best qualities of the band into a snappy three-and-a-half-minute burst.

“We wrote this song the day I found out the founder of our fan club passed away from Covid-19,” Phillips shares. “We were talking about the weight of grief and the way it holds you down, about the parallels between grief and depression. The weight of mental illness and how it brings you a deeper understanding of grief. There’s always a glimmer of light, though, and I love how ‘Heavy’ has that kind glitter darkness.”

“It’s in my nature to become co-dependent, and I think in this song I’m reaching for someone to help me climb back out,” Phillips concludes. “I talk a bit about The Never-Ending Story as it was my first dialogue with death and depression as a child. Watching Artax the horse getting swallowed by the nothing whilst Atreyu screamed helplessly from the edges of a swamp really spoke to me.”

Check out the video for ‘Heavy’, plus the tracklisting for A Fistful of Peaches, down below. A Fistful of Peaches is set for a March 17th release.

A Fistful of Peaches tracklisting:

1. ‘Charlie Bronson’

2. ‘Heavy’

3. ‘Ups Against It’

4. ‘Out of My Mind’

5. ‘Rock Bottom’

6. ‘Cut the Cord’

7. ‘OK’

8. ‘I’m a Man’

9. ‘Nobody Knows’

10. ‘Weirdos’

11. ‘Tombstone’

12. ‘Bummer’

