Trevor Strnad, Black Dahlia Murder frontman, has died aged 41









Trevor Strnad, the frontman of the melodic death metal band The Black Dahlia Murder, has died aged 41.

The band confirmed the sad news in a statement shared on their Instagram page. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad,” The Black Dahlia Murder wrote. “Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him.”

They continued: “A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”

As yet, no official cause of death has been revealed. However, the group shared the telephone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at the bottom of the post, suggesting that the singer had taken his own life.

Strnad was one of the founding members of the Michigan band, singing from the very first demo, 2001’s ‘What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse’. The band was named after the mysterious unsolved 1947 murder of Elizabeth Short, who is often referred to as Black Dahlia.

Strnad has appeared on each of the band’s records over the last 20 years: Unhallowed (2003), Miasma (2005), Nocturnal (2007), Deflorate (2009), Ritual (2011), Everblack (2013), Abysmal (2015), Nightbringers (2017). The band’s latest release was 2020’s LP Verminous.

Some of the late frontman’s friends in the music world have taken to social media to pay their respects. Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta tweeted: “RIP Trevor Strnad, you’ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans. Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more.”

“Metal wouldn’t be what it is today without him. can’t believe it. RIP Trevor Strnad,” Stray From The Path drummer Craig Reynolds wrote. “Every death metal band with two singers only has two singers because neither of them could do what he did.”

Born Of Osiris drummer Cameron Losch tweeted: “Man wtf. Trevor was such a legend and huge musical influence on me growing up. Nicest guy too. My condolences to his family and friends. RIP Trevor Strnad.”

More tributes can be seen below.

Our hearts go out to Trevor Strnad’s family and loved ones. He lit up stages and grimy green rooms alike. We were once privileged to see him do so nightly, many years ago during a special time in our young lives. Rest easy old friend. 🖤 — Throwdown (@Throwdown) May 11, 2022

Has there ever been a better death metal lyricist than Trevor Strnad? I really don’t think so. He was the ultimate storyteller, a guy who could put himself in a person’s shoes and tell their twisted tales with a level of eloquence that belied the grisly detail. The GOAT. — In Keping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 (@theoriginalkep) May 11, 2022

Trevor Strnad.

1981 – 2022.



Rest easy.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

☎️: 800-273-8255 pic.twitter.com/E5GvlnU9dk — Ryan J. Downey (@ryandowney) May 11, 2022