Black Country, New Road singer Isaac Wood leaves band









On the eve of the release of their second album Ants From Up There, Black Country, New Road lead singer Isaac Wood has announced that he has left the group.

BC, NR have been one of England’s most exciting upstart bands, quickly transitioning from an experimental post-punk sound into a more fully developed pastoral style, with each single over the past few months sounding more unique to the group than the last. Unfortunately, now it looks like the band are going to have to go through another major change without their singer.

Wood explains in a statement that his departure has nothing to do with any kind of tension within the group, explaining that “this is completely in spite of six of the greatest people I know, who were and are wonderful in a sparkling way.” Wood’s statement explains that he is “feeling not so great and it means from now I won’t be a member of the group anymore.” There seems to be a mental health implication within the statement, and Wood is stepping away to try and focus on his wellbeing.

As a result of Wood’s departure, the band have cancelled all of their upcoming 2022 tour dates, including stops in the UK and US. The band has also shared a statement indicating that the rest of the band will continue and that Ants From Up There will still be released this Friday. The band’s specific plans for the future, however, remain up in the air at the moment.

Read the official stamens from Wood and the rest of Black Country, New Road down below.

“Hello everyone, I have bad news which is that I have been feeling sad and afraid too. And I have tried to make this not true but it is the kind of sad and afraid feeling that makes it hard to play guitar and sing at the same time. Together we have been writing songs and then performing them, which at times has been an incredible doing, but more now everything happens that I am feeling not so great and it means from now I won’t be a member of the group anymore. To be clear: this is completely in spite of six of the greatest people I know, who were and are wonderful in a sparkling way. If you are reading this maybe you have seen some of that. It has been a great pleasure and I would like to say the words ‘Thank You’ to everyone.”



“So that’s what things would be like if I’d invented the fing-longer.” – Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth, Anthology Of Interest I



Isaac Wood

“The things we’ll miss about working with Isaac are too many and various to list here, but by listening to the music we made together I’m sure you’ll understand at least a few of them. It’d be difficult to overstate how much our experiences as a group have affected us. In fact, it’s difficult to say anything at all coherent about what we’ve managed to do. But it certainly has been the greatest privilege to do it all together, as seven friends.



As mentioned before, the rest of us are working on new Black Country, New Road material going forward. We hope to update you all on new music and everything that goes along with that (shows included) pretty soon.



Thank you to everyone who has ever supported us, and to those who continue to do so. Here’s to love and friends and the future.”



Black Country, New Road

We have some news to share concerning the future of the band. Please read on for information on upcoming shows, but it seems right to pass on this message from Isaac first pic.twitter.com/3HHmSwBDQj — BlackCountry,NewRoad (@BCNRband) January 31, 2022