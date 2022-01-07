Black Country, New Road share B-movie music video for new single ‘Concorde’









Having sparked the current trend for ‘sing-talk’ sweeping the British guitar scene, Black Country, New Road are once again ahead of the curve, leaving behind the monotonous declarations of societal mediocrity for something far more melodic and – dare I saw – heartfelt. ‘Concorde‘, from the London sextet’s upcoming album Ants From Up There, was released back in November 2021. Now, they’ve treated it to a wonderfully bizarre and strangely tender new music video.

Inspired by the rough-shod aesthetics of sci-fi B-movies, the video for ‘Concorde’ was directed by Maxim Kelly and was made in collaboration with Caviar, an independent production company based in London. The video sees a latex-clad ant-man from a distant planet crash his ship into an empty field, at which point he is quickly captured and subsequently held prisoner against his will.

Of the video, Kelly said: “On the surface, the concept was straightforward, a walking video: An Ant from ‘up there’. But, for a band who namecheck everyone from Scott Walker to Kanye West, and the pronounced mix of genres in their music, it felt right to take an analogous approach with the visuals,” the director continued. “Throw as many references together as possible and see if we, too, could get it all to hold together as a piece.”

Thankfully for Kelly, Black Country, New Road’s penchant for sprawling songwriting worked in their favour: “We took the six-minute runtime as an asset. It gave us the time needed to weave as much as possible into the film. A walking video in parts, but also with a narrative running through. We combined miniatures with VFX, and flanked the film with archival footage. The band were so supportive and amazing,” Kelly continued. “They gave us the encouragement to just go off on one! And being a massive fan of their music, it was a genuine pleasure to work with them on this film.”

Black Country, New Road are soon to embark on their biggest UK tour to date, kicking off with a headline show in London’s Roundhouse on February 8th before burning a trail through the UK and Ireland. You can bag your tickets here and see the full tour schedule below.

Black Country, New Road Tour:

February

8 – Roundhouse, London

April

6 – The Foundry, Sheffield

7 – O2 Academy, Oxford

9 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh

10 – The Empire, Belfast

11 – Olympia, Dublin

13 – Albert Hall, Manchester

14 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – Concorde 2, Brighton

17 – O2 Academy, Bristol