Black Belt Eagle Scout release new single ‘Spaces’









Black Belt Eagle Scout - 'Spaces' 4.5

Katherine Paul, better known under her indie rock stage name Black Belt Eagle Scout, is staring down the release of her brand new album, The Land, The Water, The Sky. If you haven’t heard the recent singles ‘Nobody’ or ‘My Blood Runs Through This Land’, do me a favour and change that right now.

Or you could just plug into the new song, ‘Spaces’. The perfect balance of old-school guitar rock and new-school perspective on everything from alt-folk to traditional Native American roots, ‘Spaces’ is a gentle and beautiful track that places Paul’s talent right at the forefront. The way she sings is just soft and hazy enough to reel you in closer with every word.

“I wrote ‘Spaces’ for an audience as a way to sing melodies of healing and care for them,” Paul said. “Since starting Black Belt Eagle Scout, I have moved through many spaces, playing shows for crowds of people. I can’t always connect one on one with everyone and so this song is an attempt to bring my feelings of appreciation I have for everyone who supports my music to life.”

“My parents lend their voices in the chorus melody, my dad with his strong pow wow voice and my mom with her wholesome tone that sounds so similar to mine you can barely notice the distinction between me and her,” Paul adds. “I want this song to be an offering for those who need to grasp onto something and feel because through feeling and being together, there is healing.”

“It was incredible to incorporate my family trade of carving within the music video. My dad has been carving Coast Salish-style art for over 50 years,” she concludes. “I grew up around it and learned how to carve and paint when I was a teenager. This video shows a creation process and the kind of intimacy we give to our art. In the video, we carve an eagle out of yellow cedar. The eagle is representative of strength and guidance.”

I’ll tell you what: it’s been a rare day when all of an album’s preview singles impressed me as much as the ones from The Land, The Water, The Sky. A month ago, I had no idea who Black Belt Eagle Scout was. Now, I can’t wait to hear the new album. That’s honestly the best part of this job – discovering things that you didn’t even know you needed.

Check out the video for ‘Spaces’ down below. The Land, The Water, The Sky is set for a February 10th release.