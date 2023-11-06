Björk reveals plans to begin “next album” in 2024

Icelandic icon Björk has revealed she plans to start the writing process of her “next album” in 2024.

The forthcoming record from Björk will act as the follow-up to her 2022 album Fossara. However, since 2019, she has been travelling across the world as part of her Cornucopia tour, which was derailed due to the pandemic, and as a result, next year is the earliest she could begin work.

Björk is set to conclude the lengthy run of dates with one final leg of European shows, which begins in Krakow on November 18th and concludes in Bordeaux on December 5th. In a new interview, she said of the complicated tour: “Well, Cornucopia was a strange project because we did it for a year, and then Covid came for two years.”

She continued to Rolling Stone: “And then we started it again. We’re finishing it now around Christmas. It’s unusual in the sense that it’s been a four-year run with a big gap in the middle. We did New York in May 2019, and then we did California in January 2022. The thing is, it’s so difficult to travel. It’s the most ambitious project I’ve travelled with. We have, like, 24 rotating curtains.”

On an optimistic note, Björk added: “So I think this is sort of the end of this show. And then, next year, I will start writing my next album. And next year there will be a film in the cinema.”

Although she’s yet to officially begin building her next body of work, Björk is set to share her upcoming collaboration with Rosalía on November 9th.

All proceeds from ‘Oral’ will go towards legal fees for people fighting fish farming in the Icelandic region of Seyðisfjörður. In the same interview, Björk said of the track: “I liked the song, but it was sort of its own little thing that doesn’t fit on any albums or anything. And then this whole open sea fish farming thing came up, and I was like, ‘Oh, I will just give it to activism.'”