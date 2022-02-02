Björk, Mogwai and Groove Armada set to headline Bluedot Festival









Björk, Mogwai and Groove Armada are set to be joined by the likes of Metronomy, Tim Burgess, Spiritualized, Yard Act, A Certain Ratio and more as they headline this year’s Cheshire festival Bluedot.

The event at the Jodrell Bank Observatory aims to combine music, science and culture with a forward-thinking view of environmentalism at the core of the event which will be entering its fifth outing.

The current set of headliners were supposed to front the event back in 2020 but sadly pandemic induced delays have pushed the festival back. Thankfully, it looks like it will finally go ahead between July 21st to the 24th this year.

Festival director Ben Robinson gladly announced the news in a statement that read: “After two years away we are thrilled to be able to return with such a unique and diverse line up to the iconic Jodrell Bank for the fifth instalment of Bluedot.”

Adding: “We can’t wait for people to join us beneath the Lovell Telescope in July to experience four days of cosmic adventures which will close with a very special orchestral performance from Björk and The Hallé.”

Alongside the usual innovative music displays, the festival uniquely offers scientific talks from the likes of leading space scientist Monica Grady and evolutionary psychologist Gilly Forrester among others making for a well-rounded weekend of entertainment and learning.