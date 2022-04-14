Watch Björk star in an exclusive clip from Robert Eggers film ‘The Northman’









Robert Eggers’ brand new cinematic epic has finally been revealed to audiences in The Northman, a brutal Viking drama about revenge, deceit and carnal violence.

Featuring the likes of Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, and Ethan Hawke, the film flirts with ancient mythology in the use of fantastical characters like witches and sages. One such seeress is played by the musician and actor, Björk, appearing at one point in the film to deliver some crucial information to the protagonist, Amleth, on his path to revenge.

The scene, featuring the musician and Alexander Skarsgård, has been released exclusively through NME, and shows Björk in extravagant costume as she perfectly imagines the poise and tone of a dark mythical creature.

Stained with blood and grime, Eggers’ Northman feels like the product of its environment, creating an authentic blockbuster that draws from long-established, fantastical legend whilst rooting the tale in a convincing, brutal reality.

Straddling the thin line of magical make-believe and myth, the director and Icelandic writing partner Sjón, create a compelling reality where otherworldly creatures seamlessly inhabit a world dominated by the flesh and fallibility of humanity.

Take a look at the trailer for the film below, to quench your thirst for Viking warfare before the release of the film on April 15th.