Bjork announces trio of 'Cornucopia' tour dates for 2022









It has been revealed that Björk will be bringing her immersive theatrical tour ‘Cornucopia’ to Los Angeles next year. The all-consuming multimedia concert takes inspiration from the iconic singer’s 2017 album Utopia.

Marking Björk’s first-ever theatrical concert tour, the piece is directed by Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel, with designer Chiara Stevenson taking on stage design. Stevenson, it has been reported, has crafted much of the set to look like fungi. Obviously.

The trio of shows are scheduled for the first months of 2022 and will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 26, 29 and February 1. If you want to get hold of a ticket, you’ll have to be quick as they’re likely to sell out very fast indeed. Tickets go on sale next Friday (October 15) at 10:00 am. You can find them here.

This isn’t the first time Björk fans have had the opportunity to catch ‘Cornucopia’. The first shows took place in those heady pre-Covid days of May 2019. Björk eight-night residency of the New York venue The Shed saw her perform a 19-song setlist, which included the first live performances of ‘Venus As A Boy’, ‘Hidden Place’ and ‘Show Me Forgiveness’ for over a decade.

Björk will be performing with the accompaniment of a 50-piece Icelandic ensemble, The Hamrahild Choir, a seven-piece flute band, a harp and several unique instruments invented specifically for Björk’s tour. Climate activist Greta Thunberg also appears, with one of her speeches projected onto a video screen before the final encore. The costumes for the tour were designed and provided by Balmain.

In November 2019, London audiences were treated to a performance of ‘Cornucopia’. Following the encore, she drew the concert to a close with the words: “Thank you for tonight, London. You’re my second home, I’m so grateful for the musical upbringing you gave me.”

