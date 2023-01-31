Björk announces 2022 European tour dates









Icelandic musician Björk will be touring around Europe later this year following the release of her stunning 2022 album Fossora. She will begin the tour on September 1st, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal, before travelling to France, Italy, the Czech Republic and Austria. After taking almost two months off, Björk will resume the tour in November in Poland, Germany and Switzerland before hitting France at the start of December.

Announcing the tour dates on Instagram, the musician shared a statement which read: “Cornucopia was always intended to be a world for both ‘utopia’ and the album after that…. which is now out there called ‘fossora’. So I am truly excited to premier those two worlds colliding this autumn in southern Europe.”

While some fans were left disappointed at the lack of UK dates, this tour will allow Björk to play material from Fossora, her tenth studio album. The record has received a nomination for ‘Best Alternative Music Album’ at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, her ninth consecutive nomination in this category. Fossora included the successful singles ‘Ovule’, ‘Atopos’, ‘Ancestress’, and ‘Fossora’.

The album features collaborations with both of her children, Sindri Eldon and Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney, alongside Serpentwithfeet, Kasimyn and Emilie Nicholas. Fossora was primarily recorded during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting on themes of isolation and being at home. The record also explores motherhood, with Björk expressing her grief over her mother’s death in 2018.

During an interview with Pitchfork, Björk explained how she “started this album very conceptual, like: ‘This is the clarinet album!’ Then halfway through, I was like, ‘Fuck that.'”

The result is a unique combination of classical instruments, such as clarinets and string arrangements, blended with icy electronic beats inspired by techno.