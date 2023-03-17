Exploring the bizarre story inspired by ‘Fargo’









Although it is regarded as one of the definitive cinematic masterpieces of the 1990s, the Coen brothers’ brilliant gem Fargo remains an important part of popular culture to this day. While it has influenced countless other genre films, Fargo also inspired one of the most bizarre stories ever associated with the world of cinema. These events were inextricably tied to the mythopoeia often associated with the cinematic medium.

According to the reports that surfaced at the time, a Japanese woman named Takako Konishi travelled from Tokyo to North Dakota in search of the money that Steve Buscemi’s character buried in the snow. These rumours turned into an urban legend. Many insisted that Konishi had embarked on a journey to search for the “treasure” shown in Fargo because of the film’s infamous disclaimer, which stated that it was based on a “true story”.

During an interview, Joel Coen opened up about the usage of the disclaimer and said that it gave them the liberty to experiment with the narrative. The director explained: “We weren’t interested in that kind of fidelity. The basic events are the same as in the real case, but the characterisations are fully imagined… If an audience believes that something’s based on a real event, it gives you permission to do things they might otherwise not accept.”

This urban legend even inspired a truly fascinating film called Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter. Directed by David Zellner, it stars Rinko Kikuchi as the titular character who decides to escape from her oppressive life by stealing her boss’ company credit card and flying to Minneapolis. Efficiently engaging with the rumours that fuelled Takako Konishi’s story, Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter painted an interesting portrait of a tortured introvert.

While discussing the case, Zellner claimed that the absence of concrete information motivated him to create this strange fable. He told Collider: “It was the lack of information that drew us there and made us kind of come up with answers on our own to fill in the gaps. As well as the antiquated notion of someone going on a treasure hunt, like something from the age of exploration, so those were the elements that drew us in. We had our own obsession with this story while making it. We started with those elements and kind of built it out from there.”

As with all urban legends, the truth is often disappointing when compared to the grandiose fabrications of myths. Despite the media’s push on the Fargo connection, Takako Konishi was actually suffering from depression after losing her job following her company’s bankruptcy. It was reported that she had turned to alcoholism during that period, which might have influenced her decision to travel to North Dakota. Her postmortem did detect multiple drugs in her system, but it was concluded that she ventured out into the cold with the intention of committing suicide.